 Gunmen kidnap Catholic priest in Edo — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Gunmen kidnap Catholic priest in Edo

Posted on Apr 19, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Unknown gunmen have abducted a Catholic priest in the Uhunmwonde Local Government Area of Edo State. It was gathered that the priest, identified as one Father Edwin Omorogbe, was kidnapped around Egba junction on his way to Benin, the state capital yesterday evening. The motive behind this incident and those responsible for this acts couldn’t be ascertained at this period.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.