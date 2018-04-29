Gunmen kidnap Ekiti PDP chieftain, demand N30m ransom — Nigeria Today

Gunmen kidnap Ekiti PDP chieftain, demand N30m ransom

The State Financial Secretary of Ekiti State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Kayode Oni, has been kidnapped by unknown abductors. Oni was said to have been kidnapped between Efon- Erio Ekiti highway while returning to Aramoko Ekiti in Ekiti West Local Government at about 4.30pm on Saturday. The State Publicity Secretary of […]

Gunmen kidnap Ekiti PDP chieftain, demand N30m ransom

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

