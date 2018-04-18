 Gunmen kidnap election staff, burn voter documents - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Gunmen kidnap election staff, burn voter documents – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 18, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Vanguard

Gunmen kidnap election staff, burn voter documents
Vanguard
Gunmen have attacked a voter registration centre in Afghanistan, kidnapping five people, including three election employees, and destroying documents, officials said Wednesday. Gunmen hit police station in South Africa, kill 5. The incident in the
News of the day from around the globe, April 17SFGate
Afghan official: Gunmen attack vehicle, kill 6 civiliansPakistan Observer
Gunmen attack vehicle, kill 6 civilians in Afghanistan: OfficialKaplan Herald

all 6 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.