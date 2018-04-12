Gunmen Kidnap German Aid Worker In Niger - CHANNELS TELEVISION — Nigeria Today

Gunmen Kidnap German Aid Worker In Niger – CHANNELS TELEVISION
CHANNELS TELEVISION
Gunmen Kidnap German Aid Worker In Niger
CHANNELS TELEVISION
A German aid worker was kidnapped by armed men in Niger on Wednesday in a region close to the border with Mali prone to jihadist attacks, an official said. The humanitarian worker employed by the aid group Help was set upon near Ayorou in the Tillaberi …
