Gunmen Kill Police Officer, Kidnap Foreign National In Kano — Nigeria Today

Gunmen Kill Police Officer, Kidnap Foreign National In Kano

The Kano State police command said some unknown gunmen have on Monday in Kano ambushed and killed a police escort and abducted a foreign national in the person of Mr. Michael Cremza. The Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Magaji Majiya, confirmed the incident in a statement and issued to newsmen in Kano. He said the […]

The post Gunmen Kill Police Officer, Kidnap Foreign National In Kano appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

