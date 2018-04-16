 Gunmen Kill Police Officer, Kidnap Foreign National In Kano — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Gunmen Kill Police Officer, Kidnap Foreign National In Kano

Posted on Apr 16, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Kano State police command said some unknown gunmen have on Monday in Kano ambushed  and killed a  police escort and  abducted a foreign national in  the person of Mr. Michael  Cremza. The Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Magaji Majiya, confirmed the incident in a statement and issued to newsmen in Kano. He said the […]

The post Gunmen Kill Police Officer, Kidnap Foreign National In Kano appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.