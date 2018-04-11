Gunmen kill Syrian businessman in Kano - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today

Gunmen kill Syrian businessman in Kano – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Gunmen kill Syrian businessman in Kano
The Nation Newspaper
Unknown gunmen on Tuesday killed a Syrian businessman, identified as Ahmed Abu Areeda, in Kano. They also kidnapped his 14-year old son, Muhammad Ahmed. The incident occurred when the deceased, accompanied by two of his children, went to the Kano State …
Community decries event centre's activities
Gunmen kill Kano-based Syrian, abduct son
BREAKING: Gunmen kill Syrian businessman, abduct son in Kano
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!