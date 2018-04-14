Gunmen Kill Two Policemen, Abduct 18 in Kaduna — Nigeria Today

Gunmen Kill Two Policemen, Abduct 18 in Kaduna

Gunmen on Thursday night attacked a police checkpoint at Ciki Da Falo village in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State, killing two policemen, while 18 people were abducted.

It was gathered that the latest onslaught happened just as bandits killed 11 soldiers on March 20, 2018.

An eyewitness disclosed that the attack took place at Ciki da Falo at 4pm when the bandits opened fire on the two policemen at the checkpoint.

Sources said the hoodlums, who were armed with guns and other weapons, later abducted passengers travelling to Katsina and Zamfara states.

It was gathered that among the abducted persons was Audu Kano, the Birnin Gwari branch Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and seven members of the union.

“The 8 union officials and 10 others who were in a bus were abducted,” the eyewitness said.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Austin Iwar, confirmed the death of the policemen during the attack.

