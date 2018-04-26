 Gunmen Shot On Delta APC Chairmanship Aspirant in Stomach — Nigeria Today
Gunmen Shot On Delta APC Chairmanship Aspirant in Stomach

Posted on Apr 26, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

An All Progressives Congress chairmanship aspirant in Delta State Pastor Silas Buowe is fighting for his life after he was reportedly shot in the stomach. Buowe is also the senior pastor of Faith Teaching Bible Church, with headquarter in Oleh. According to Punch, Buowe was attacked around the Forest Holiday Hotels along Emiye Road in […]

