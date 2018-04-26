Gunmen Shot On Delta APC Chairmanship Aspirant in Stomach — Nigeria Today

Gunmen Shot On Delta APC Chairmanship Aspirant in Stomach

An All Progressives Congress chairmanship aspirant in Delta State Pastor Silas Buowe is fighting for his life after he was reportedly shot in the stomach. Buowe is also the senior pastor of Faith Teaching Bible Church, with headquarter in Oleh. According to Punch, Buowe was attacked around the Forest Holiday Hotels along Emiye Road in […]

The post Gunmen Shot On Delta APC Chairmanship Aspirant in Stomach appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

