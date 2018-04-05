Gunmen Slaughter Village Head, Five Others In Kaduna — Nigeria Today

Gunmen Slaughter Village Head, Five Others In Kaduna

Unknown gunmen have shot dead the village head of Sarari village near Kuriga town in Birnin Gwari LGA of Kaduna State. Accordingly to Premium Times quoting witnesses, the attackers had arrived the community on bikes around 2pm. The assailants reportedly went from house to house shooting people. A witness identified as Henry, who was shot […]

The post Gunmen Slaughter Village Head, Five Others In Kaduna appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

