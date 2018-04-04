 Gunmen storm Kogi police station, kill 2 cops, injure suspect - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Gunmen storm Kogi police station, kill 2 cops, injure suspect – Vanguard

LOKOJA—GUNMEN yesterday, invaded a police station at Gegu, Kogi State, killed two police officers on duty and shot a suspect in the cell. This came as the police yesterday paraded re-arrested principal suspects in the case involving Senator Dino
