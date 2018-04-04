Gunmen storm Kogi police station, kill 2 cops, injure suspect - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Gunmen storm Kogi police station, kill 2 cops, injure suspect – Vanguard
|
The Punch
|
Gunmen storm Kogi police station, kill 2 cops, injure suspect
Vanguard
LOKOJA—GUNMEN yesterday, invaded a police station at Gegu, Kogi State, killed two police officers on duty and shot a suspect in the cell. This came as the police yesterday paraded re-arrested principal suspects in the case involving Senator Dino …
Gunmen Invade Kogi Police Station, Kill Two On Duty
Gunmen invade Kogi police station, kill two cops
Gunmen Attack Police Station In Kogi, Kill 2 Policemen
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!