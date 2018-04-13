 Gunmen strike in Kaduna, kill policemen, kidnap 2 brides, 15 others — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Gunmen strike in Kaduna, kill policemen, kidnap 2 brides, 15 others

Posted on Apr 13, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Two policemen and an official of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) have been shot dead in Ciki Da Falo, a village in Birnin Gwari local government area of Kaduna State. Reports say 15 people, including two brides, were abducted during the attack, which occurred on Thursday. Austin Iwar, Kaduna State Police Commissioner, […]

Gunmen strike in Kaduna, kill policemen, kidnap 2 brides, 15 others

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.