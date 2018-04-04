Gunmen wipe out Taraba family of 4 despite military presence - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Gunmen wipe out Taraba family of 4 despite military presence – Vanguard
|
CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
Gunmen wipe out Taraba family of 4 despite military presence
Vanguard
Tragedy struck again in Taraba State on Wednesday wiping away a family of four despite the ongoing military operation dubbed 'Operation Ayem Akpatuma' meant to quell insurgency and incessant militia onslaughts on innocent farmers and communities in the …
Herdsmen kill man, wife, two children in Taraba
Herdsmen strike in Danjuma's community, kill couple, two kids
Herdsmen kill a couple, two kids in Taraba
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!