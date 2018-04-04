 Gunmen wipe out Taraba family of 4 despite military presence - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Gunmen wipe out Taraba family of 4 despite military presence – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 4, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


CHANNELS TELEVISION

Gunmen wipe out Taraba family of 4 despite military presence
Vanguard
Tragedy struck again in Taraba State on Wednesday wiping away a family of four despite the ongoing military operation dubbed 'Operation Ayem Akpatuma' meant to quell insurgency and incessant militia onslaughts on innocent farmers and communities in the
Herdsmen kill man, wife, two children in TarabaThe Punch
Herdsmen strike in Danjuma's community, kill couple, two kidsDaily Post Nigeria
Herdsmen kill a couple, two kids in TarabaThe Nation Newspaper
CHANNELS TELEVISION –TheCable –SaharaReporters.com –NAIJA.NG
all 9 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.