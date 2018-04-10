Gupta business rescue practitioners shown the door after questioning suspect transactions - News24 — Nigeria Today

Gupta business rescue practitioners shown the door after questioning suspect transactions – News24
|
News24
|
Gupta business rescue practitioners shown the door after questioning suspect transactions
News24
Business rescue practitioners appointed to several Gupta-linked companies were forced to approach the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Tuesday for an urgent interdict after they were barred from the offices of the very companies they intend …
Parliamentary committee to use the Hawks to track down Gupta brothers, Duduzane Zuma
South African who filmed Ajay Gupta in Dubai reportedly arrested
SA businessman who confronted Ajay Gupta reportedly arrested
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!