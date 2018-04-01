 NPA asks Dubai to preserve 'stolen' Gupta millions – report - Citizen — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

NPA asks Dubai to preserve ‘stolen’ Gupta millions – report – Citizen

Posted on Apr 1, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Citizen

NPA asks Dubai to preserve 'stolen' Gupta millions – report
Citizen
According to a report in City Press on Sunday, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has asked the United Arab Emirates to preserve R169 million allegedly stolen from a Free State dairy farm project and taken out of the country. This comes in the
NPA turns to UAE govt in bid to preserve funds 'stolen' by Guptas – reportEyewitness News
UAE asked to preserve R169m Guptas stole, transferred out of SA: reportIndependent Online
Gupta fight goes to DubaiNews24
eNCA –MyBroadband
all 9 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.