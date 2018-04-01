NPA asks Dubai to preserve 'stolen' Gupta millions – report - Citizen — Nigeria Today

NPA asks Dubai to preserve ‘stolen’ Gupta millions – report – Citizen
NPA asks Dubai to preserve 'stolen' Gupta millions – report
According to a report in City Press on Sunday, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has asked the United Arab Emirates to preserve R169 million allegedly stolen from a Free State dairy farm project and taken out of the country. This comes in the …
