Guptas' Saxonwold compound raided to seize assets related to Vrede dairy farm case - News24 — Nigeria Today

 Guptas' Saxonwold compound raided to seize assets related to Vrede dairy farm case - News24
Guptas’ Saxonwold compound raided to seize assets related to Vrede dairy farm case – News24

Posted on Apr 16, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


News24

Guptas' Saxonwold compound raided to seize assets related to Vrede dairy farm case
News24
Authorities raided the Guptas' Saxonwold compound on Monday afternoon to seize assets from those implicated in the Vrede dairy farm case, the National Prosecuting Authority said. "On 11 April 2017, NPA (Asset Forfeiture Unit) obtained a restraint order
Raid at Gupta Saxonwold compound to seize assets related to Vrede dairy farm caseMail & Guardian
BREAKING NEWS: Asset Forfeiture Unit raids Gupta Saxonwold compoundBusiness Day
Raid underway at Gupta compoundEyewitness News
U.S. News & World Report –HeraldLIVE –The South African –eNCA
all 14 news articles »

