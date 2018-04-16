Guys, Oprah Interviewed Trevor Noah [Video] — Nigeria Today

Guys, Oprah Interviewed Trevor Noah [Video]

I don’t really see much of Oprah these days, and I was wondering if she still loves to belt out people’s names before she interviews them.

That question is answered in the first five seconds of her interview with Trevor Noah, recorded as part of ‘SuperSoul Sunday’, and it’s a resounding yes.

Now I know it’s a few months old, but we didn’t cover it back then so now is as good a time as any.

You can bet that Trevor sold loads of copies of his book, ‘Born a Crime – Stories from a South African Childhood‘, off the back of this appearance, because Oprah was glowing in her praise and the sales always follow close behind.

Via SA People, here’s the interview in its entirety:

You know you’ve made it when Oprah is a fan.

