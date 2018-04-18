 G@y Kenyan man proposes to his boyfriend In Public(photos) — Nigeria Today
[email protected] Kenyan man proposes to his boyfriend In Public(photos)

Posted on Apr 18, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments

Two [email protected] men Brian Waititu and Eric Kamande got engaged yesterday in Kiambu County of Kenyan Waititu got down on one knee and proposed to Kamande. A surprised and teary Kamande said Yes. One Ndegwa wa Ngoroge posted the photos on Facebook, writing: "Join me in congratulating Brian Waititu on his engagement to Ericious Romand […]

