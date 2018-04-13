 GZU students protest over poor conditions - NewsDay — Nigeria Today
GZU students protest over poor conditions – NewsDay

Posted on Apr 13, 2018


NewsDay

GZU students protest over poor conditions
NewsDay
RIOT police yesterday fired teargas canisters to disperse students at Great Zimbabwe University (GZU), who stormed the institution's Mashava campus protesting against poor diet, unsafe drinking water, hiked tuition fees and withdrawal of wi-fi
