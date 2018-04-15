Hackers broke into a casino’s high-roller database through a fish tank — Nigeria Today

Hackers broke into a casino’s high-roller database through a fish tank
With connected devices multiplying every year, security flaws are increasing as well, and every device can provide access to your network. One casino found that out the hard way with the aquarium thermostat in its lobby.
