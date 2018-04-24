Hackers hijacked traffic through Amazon servers for two hours, undetected — Nigeria Today

Hackers hijacked traffic through Amazon servers for two hours, undetected

The event, which only lasted about two hours Tuesday morning, saw traffic to Amazon’s cloud web hosting servers redirected to malicious websites. About 1,300 IP addresses were affected, according to Oracle.

The post Hackers hijacked traffic through Amazon servers for two hours, undetected appeared first on Digital Trends.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

