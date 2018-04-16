Hackers stole digital coins while a YouTube broadcaster advised about ICOs — Nigeria Today

Hackers stole digital coins while a YouTube broadcaster advised about ICOs
YouTube streamer Ian Balina was advising about initial coin offerings during a live-stream when hackers stole around $2 million in digital coins from his virtual wallet. He believes the hackers used an old college email address.
The post Hackers stole digital coins while a YouTube broadcaster advised about ICOs appeared first on Digital Trends.
