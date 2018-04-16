 Hackers stole digital coins while a YouTube broadcaster advised about ICOs — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Hackers stole digital coins while a YouTube broadcaster advised about ICOs

Posted on Apr 16, 2018 in News, Technology | 0 comments

YouTube streamer Ian Balina was advising about initial coin offerings during a live-stream when hackers stole around $2 million in digital coins from his virtual wallet. He believes the hackers used an old college email address.

The post Hackers stole digital coins while a YouTube broadcaster advised about ICOs appeared first on Digital Trends.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.