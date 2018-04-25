Hajj 2018: Ministers allays fear on prevalence of Lassa fever - Daily Post Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Hajj 2018: Ministers allays fear on prevalence of Lassa fever – Daily Post Nigeria
Hajj 2018: Ministers allays fear on prevalence of Lassa fever
The Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewale, says Nigeria does not constitute a global threat to any nation due to isolated cases of Lassa fever recorded in some states in the country. Adewale stated this at the meeting of the Secretary to the …
