Hang out via video chat, then tag friends in Stories with Snapchat’s new tools — Nigeria Today

Hang out via video chat, then tag friends in Stories with Snapchat’s new tools

Snapchat’s video chat feature is now more than a one-on-one chat with the option to video chat with as many as 16 friends. The update comes alongside a new @mention feature inside of Stories.

The post Hang out via video chat, then tag friends in Stories with Snapchat’s new tools appeared first on Digital Trends.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

