Hang out via video chat, then tag friends in Stories with Snapchat’s new tools — Nigeria Today

Hang out via video chat, then tag friends in Stories with Snapchat’s new tools
Snapchat’s video chat feature is now more than a one-on-one chat with the option to video chat with as many as 16 friends. The update comes alongside a new @mention feature inside of Stories.
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends.
