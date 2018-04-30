Happening Now: President Trump meets President Buhari — Nigeria Today

Happening Now: President Trump meets President Buhari

By Abel Udoekene

The most anticipated meeting between President Donald Trump of the United State and President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria has ended.

According to a joint press conference between the two leaders, their discussion centred on Economic, security and building on the already established long relationship that has existed between the two nation.

US President, Donald Trump vowed to support Nigeria to put an end to the killings of Christians by terrorist, he maintained that the United State will continue to defend Nigeria and the World against terrorism.

President Muhammadu Buhari on the other thanked the United State for their role in defeating ISIS and pledge to work hard for the release of Chibok girls and the remaining Dapchi girls. He disclosed that most of the Fulani herdsmen were trained by the slain Libyan leader, Ghaddafi and they currently go around with AK-47, according to Buhari, the fighter jets and the personel provided by the United States will help Nigeria a lot to restore peace and Other in the North East and other parts of the country.

President will be heading to another meeting with a group of businesspersons in agriculture and agro-processing, dairy and animal husbandry.

Details later…..

