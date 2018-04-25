Harry Kane A Real Madrid Transfer Target – Ramon Calderon — Nigeria Today

Harry Kane A Real Madrid Transfer Target – Ramon Calderon

Tottenham striker Harry Kane is a target for Real Madrid, according to the former president of the La Liga side.

“The objective for Real Madrid, no doubt, is Kane,” Ramon Calderon told The Sun.

“If they want a player for the next five or six years they are going to go for Kane but [Spurs chairman Daniel] Levy is going to ask a fortune for him.

“As far as I know, Tottenham is not willing to let him go but Bayern also say Lewandowski is not going anywhere.

“[Bayern chief executive Karl-Heinz] Rummenigge has said he can bet that he will be in Bayern next season but we have heard that so many times, and in my experience it is the player who has the final decision of where to go.”

The post Harry Kane A Real Madrid Transfer Target – Ramon Calderon appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

