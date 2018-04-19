Has Politics Sidelined Devt in Nigeria? — Nigeria Today

Has Politics Sidelined Devt in Nigeria?

With political activities heating up across the country ahead of the 2019 general elections and PMB’s decision to run for a second term in office, analysts fear that development and good governance may be sidelined and put on hold in Nigeria. To you, has politics sidelined development in Nigeria and how can this be averted?

ABIMBOLA AKOSILE

* Nigerians should be wary of those politicians who “need more time”; but rather look towards the politician who will showcase real achievements in first four years. The governor of Ogun State has improved his state’s IGR and managed to turn the state into a growing industrial hub where incentives have attracted direct foreign investment. Nigerians should demand scorecards from politicians before the elections.

– Mr. Buga Dunj, Jos, Plateau State

* Absolutely yes, because the present administration’s steps are tailored to the coming elections. There is need for a guided constitution to outline the different developmental plans yearly for each government and the NGOs to also develop a template for proper monitoring and evaluation of government plans.

– Mr. Michael Adedotun Oke, Founder, Michael Adedotun Oke Foundation, Federal Capital Territory, Abuja

* Indeed, politics has sidelined development in Nigeria, and this will continue to be so, as long as the same selfish politicians keep recycling themselves in power through rigged elections. Nigerians must vote in the right people who will not mix politics and development unequally.

– Mr. Olumuyiwa Olorunsomo, Lagos State

* Politics has indeed sidelined development in Nigeria. Most elected officials in Nigeria shy away from developmental projects that would benefit the general populace but instead engage in projects that endear them to only their political followers. This can be averted by ensuring that political office holders are made to publish and make public their source of campaign funds. Financial activities of government should be subjected to annual audits by external reputable audit firms.

– Mr. Justus Osueke, Accountant, FCT, Abuja

* Yes, politics has sidelined development in Nigeria because all efforts have shifted ultimately to 2019 election now while all other protocols and projects are suspended forthwith. Government must prevent wastage of tax-payers’ money and do or die election. Our destiny is in our hands and must not be toyed with.

– Miss Apeji Patience Eneyeme, Badagry, Lagos State

* Politics in Nigeria has prevented quality development in the area of human capacity and infrastructure. We tend to play politics with serious national issues that require urgent measures. To avert this malady, let us define politics as it should be and return political power to the people. Until we do that, politics will breed hate, confusion, division and death to Nigeria.

– Mr. Mark Ushie, Transcorp Hilton, Abuja

* Yes, it has. We are now in April, and budget has not been passed into law, rain has commenced in some parts of country, and our roads are death traps, e.g. Abuja-Keffi-Bede-Gidanwaya-Jos Road. We know there is no real road construction during rainy seasons; yet election campaign has started.

– Mr. Dogo Stephen, Kaduna

* As is typical of Nigerian politicians and sequel to Buhari’s declaration to re-contest, governance and development will certainly take the back seat. Since the inception of this administration, the electorates have been shortchanged. The only remedy is for all Nigerians to close ranks and vote in statesmen who will give us democracy dividend come 2019.

– Mr. Paul Jideofor, Dept. of Languages, FCT COE, Zuba, Abuja

* We start playing politics too early rather than concentrate on governance, which sidelines development in Nigeria. Such lukewarm attitude must stop because it is a setback for development. Every political party that violates INEC rules and regulations timetable should be banned to deter offenders.

– Mr. Gordon Chika Nnorom, Public Commentator, Umukabia, Abia State

* There’s lot of interest in election because people believe election will better their lives. But we rather haven’t seen commensurate increase in quality of governance; because citizens run off after election and pay scant attention to post election accountability and transparency issues.

– Mr. Ezenwa Nwangwu, Convener, Say No Campaign, Abuja

* Politics has affected the pace of development, where projects of no value are started and located at baseless places. For the nation to develop and grow economically, we have to separate politics from governance and set human capital development above other things. God bless Nigeria.

– Mr. Kingsley Oparah, Lagos State

* Yes! And now that PMB is seeking re-election next year, many mushroom organisations like the Transformation Ambassadors of Nigeria (TAN) of the Jonathan era will spring up. Nigerians will have to bear this situation till the elections come and go; little can be done to cure it.

– Mr. E. Iheanyi Chukwudi, B.A.R., Apo, Abuja

* Yes. This administration wants to borrow and spend $1 billion on elusive security projects etc. while the poverty level, very high cost of living, no jobs, and hopelessness e.t.c of today call for frugality, concern and rescue. No cogent projects have been completed since this government took over power in 2015; it is just trading blames, to electorates’ dismay. Leaders must always be transparently accountable.

– Mr. Apeji Onesi. Lagos State

* Yes, politricks not politics has sidelined development in Nigeria. After elections in developed climes, it’s development and rapid progress for the country. But in Nigeria politics is being practised upside down. This can be averted when we start putting the people first, promoting equal rights, opportunities and justice for all; and when we start seeing politics as service to the people, country and humanity. God bless Nigeria.

– Mr. Odey Ochicha, Leadership Specialist, Abuja

* For a very long time, perhaps since return of democracy, recurrent expenditure has overshadowed capital. Hardly does capital budget exceed 30 per cent year after year. Of that miserly 30 per cent, releases are not accurate as when due. Capital projects are abandoned year after year. To be sure, politics has sidelined development.

– Mr. Anonymous, Lagos State

* Politics has sidelined development in Nigeria since and selfishness, tribalism, sectionalism, religion and greed have covered our sense of reasoning. This can be averted if we have Nigeria at heart. Unless we value Nigeria as Americans value their country, politics will forever sideline development in Nigeria.

– Hon. Babale Maiungwa, U/Romi, Kaduna State

* As usual, resources meant for development would be diverted for politicking, which should not be. Effective planning and placing the needs of the people first is ideal.

– Ms. Nkeiruka Abanna, Lagos State

* Politics has sidelined development in this country as politicians and those in power are trying their best to be re-elected; thereby putting every developmental programme on hold. This can be eradicated by enacting law restraining politicians from declaration or campaign for any political office in less than four months to the expiration of their tenure.

– Mr. Kriskenny Ojogbede, Abuja, FCT.

* Politics and ethnicity have really sidelined development in Nigeria due to lopsided appointments by our leaders without considering the implications. The day we start doing things on merit, development will thrive in Nigeria.

– Mr. Nduanya Egbuna, Enugu State

THE FEEDBACK

Yes, it has: 15

No, it hasn’t: 0

Others: 4

Radical tip: Vote rightly!

Total no of respondents: 19

Male: 17

Female: 2

Highest location: Abuja (8)

Next Week: Can Restructuring Benefit All Nigerians?

The issue of restructuring is still on the front-burner of national discourse and there are various recommendations from different ethnic groups and regions based on personal demands e.g. State police, ownership of resources, weaker centre, true fiscal federalism e.t.c. To you, can restructuring, possibly benefit all Nigerians, irrespective of location, religion or ethnic colouration? Is there a common positive restructuring tip for all citizens?

Please make your response direct, short and simple, and state your full name, title, organisation, and location. Responses should be sent between today (April 19 & Monday, April 23) to [email protected], [email protected], AND [email protected]. Respondents can also send a short text message to 08023117639 and/or 08188361766 and/or 08114495306. Collated responses will be published on Thursday, April 26

