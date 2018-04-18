Hat-trick hero Muller credits 'on the spot' Ulreich after thrashing Leverkusen - Goal.com — Nigeria Today

Hat-trick hero Muller credits ‘on the spot’ Ulreich after thrashing Leverkusen – Goal.com
|
Goal.com
|
Hat-trick hero Muller credits 'on the spot' Ulreich after thrashing Leverkusen
Goal.com
Thomas Muller scored a hat-trick as Bayern Munich crushed Bayer Leverkusen 6-2 to reach the DFB-Pokal final, but he was quick to credit goalkeeper Sven Ulreich's performance. Bayern were irresistible at the BayArena on Tuesday, racing into a two-goal …
Thomas Muller, Robert Lewandowski on fire as Bayern Munich smash Leverkusen
Bayer Leverkusen 2 Bayern Munich 6: Muller nets hat-trick as final beckons
Bayern Munich's Sven Ulreich a 'godsend' this season – Jupp Heynckes
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!