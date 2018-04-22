Hawks to investigate Supra's alleged cattle gift to Zuma - Mail & Guardian — Nigeria Today

Hawks to investigate Supra’s alleged cattle gift to Zuma – Mail & Guardian
Hawks to investigate Supra's alleged cattle gift to Zuma
The Hawks on Sunday confirmed that an investigation into allegations that North West premier Supra Mahumapelo gifted former president Jacob Zuma with cattle worth R1.5-million ―allegedly brought with public funds ― was underway. “There is a vast …
Hawks investigating Zuma, Mahumapelo cattle gift allegations
Reports: Hawks investigate Zuma & Mahumapelo for possible fraud & corruption
Hawks Probe Supra's R1.5m Cattle 'Gift' To Zuma In Nkandla — Report
