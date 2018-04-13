Hazard Unhappy With Chelsea’s PL Struggles — Nigeria Today

Hazard Unhappy With Chelsea’s PL Struggles

Eden Hazard says Chelsea’s poor form in the Premier League is making him unhappy.

The reigning champions have endured a poor 2018, winning just three of their last 11 matches in the topflight.

Hazard has enjoyed a good season, scoring 15 goals and six assists in all competitions, but is not happy as Chelsea are losing matches.

Asked by Sky Sports if he is happy with his performances, the Belgium international replied: “For the last two months, no, because the results are not good.

“I don’t play football just for me – I play for the team. If I play good, but we are not winning, I am not happy. That’s it.

“It’s better for me to play very bad and, at the end of the game, we win 1-0. I don’t like stats. I play for a long time, so I am on the pitch to enjoy.

“If I can score, I score. If I can assist, I assist. But I just want to be happy on the pitch, and when you are winning you are happy, and when you are not winning you are not happy.”

