“He could not go on any longer” – Avicii’s Family Releases Statement Following Death — Nigeria Today

“He could not go on any longer” – Avicii’s Family Releases Statement Following Death

The family of Swedish Producer and DJ Avicii, real name Tim Bergling has released a statement concerning his death.

Avicii passed away last week, and the cause of death is yet to be determined. However, in the statement issued by his family, they imply he took his own life.

According to Variety, their Swedish-speaking source says a police report is expected in the coming days.

Read the statement bekow:

Our beloved Tim was a seeker, a fragile artistic soul searching for answers to existential questions. An over-achieving perfectionist who travelled and worked hard at a pace that led to extreme stress. Then he stopped touring, he wanted to find a balance in life to be happy and be able to do what he loved most – music. He really struggled with thoughts about Meaning, Life, Happiness. He could not go on any longer. He wanted to find peace. Tim was not made for the business machine he found himself in; he was a sensitive guy who loved his fans but shunned the spotlight. Tim, you will forever be loved and sadly missed. The person you were and your music will keep your memory alive. We love you, Your family

The post “He could not go on any longer” – Avicii’s Family Releases Statement Following Death appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

