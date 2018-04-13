“He Cried For A Football Match, But Not For Our Wedding Day”- Frustrated Wife — Nigeria Today

“He Cried For A Football Match, But Not For Our Wedding Day”- Frustrated Wife
Lottie Ryan an angry wife has expressed her feelings about her husband who didn’t cry for their wedding day but did on the day of a football match. Mirror reports that Lottie Ryan states that her husband Fabio was in ‘complete ecstasy’ watching the Champions League quarter-final between Real Madrid and Juventus. “He went from […]
The post “He Cried For A Football Match, But Not For Our Wedding Day”- Frustrated Wife appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!