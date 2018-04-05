Head of Service, Oyo-Ita claims media working against Buhari govt — Nigeria Today

Head of Service, Oyo-Ita claims media working against Buhari govt

Head of Service of the Federation (HOSF), Mrs Winifred Oyo-Ita says the achievements recorded by President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration are not being given adequate publicity. She specifically accused the media of ignoring achievements of the current government. She spoke on Thursday in Abuja, during a peer review visit of Federal Permanent Secretaries to the Ministry […]

