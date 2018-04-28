 Headies 2018: Simi leads nominees' list - Nigerian Entertainment Today — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Headies 2018: Simi leads nominees’ list – Nigerian Entertainment Today

Posted on Apr 28, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Guardian

Headies 2018: Simi leads nominees' list
Nigerian Entertainment Today
Feyisayo Akande · Save. Read more. Story highlights. This is one of the best moments in Simi's music career, leading the female categories in the Headies nominations this year… This seems to be one of the best moments in the career of singer, Simi as
Headies 2018 winner list: Those that deserve some accoladesGuardian (blog)

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.