HEADIES: 2Baba Recalls Olamide, Don Jazzy Face-Off As His Memorable Moment Of The Award (WATCH VIDEO) — Nigeria Today

HEADIES: 2Baba Recalls Olamide, Don Jazzy Face-Off As His Memorable Moment Of The Award (WATCH VIDEO)

Ace Nigerian singer has pointed out that his most memorable experience of the Headies Award was one the featured an unpleasant face-off between Olamide and Don Jazzy in 2015.

In recent caht with Hip TV, the singer was requested to talk about his memorable moment on the Headies awards and he surprisingly mentioned the moment when Olamide took to the Headies stage to throw subliminal at rival record label perceived to be Mavin.

The incident later escalated to the purpose of near-confrontation and social media threats as Don Jazzy later got on stage at the award ceremony to name Olamide for questioning the selection of Next Rated winner.

In the course of the quick interview, 2baba recalled the moment of Olamide’s tantrum as his memorable moment on the Headies awards.

Watch the Video below:-





The post HEADIES: 2Baba Recalls Olamide, Don Jazzy Face-Off As His Memorable Moment Of The Award (WATCH VIDEO) appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

