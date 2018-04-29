Headies2018: Who should/will win? Our picks for the top voting categories (Part 1) — Nigeria Today

#Headies2018: Who should/will win? Our picks for the top voting categories (Part 1)

We present our picks for the top categories at the Headies. Who deserves to win and who will be robbed? The extended review bracket period makes this year’s nominations quite exhausting but here’s to hoping that this year, justice delayed wouldn’t be justice denied.

The voting categories are essentially a popularity contest and anyone can win at any given time. It is the reason why these awards are problematic.

Period under review is July 2016 to December 2017.

The 12th edition of The Headies will hold on May 5, 2018 at Eko Hotel & Suites.

Best music video

A voting category for the best conceptualist, best directed and most exciting video in the year under review. This award goes to the video director.

Ma lo – Tiwa Savage ft Wizkid (Meji Alabi) Focus- Humble Smith (Clarence Peters) Come closer – Wizkid (Daps) Been calling – Maleek Berry (Meji Alabi) Yolo – Seyi Shay (Meji Alabi) Like Dat – Davido (Daps)

Who Should Win: Davido’s Like Dat has some retro quality to it that makes it feel like something made in the early oughties and the Humble Smith and Wizkid videos make creative use of colors.

Who will win: Ma Lo– Tiwa Savage ft Wizkid (Meji Alabi). For bringing sexy back to The Shrine, thanks to Alabi’s creative use of space and style. A potential spoiler could be Seyi Shay’s vibrant Yolo video. Whichever case, Meji Alabi deserves all the accolades.

Best Collabo

A voting category for the best R&B, pop or hip-hop collaborative track (including cameos).

Ma lo – Tiwa Savage ft Wizkid Temper remix – Skales ft Burna Boy Juice – Ycee ft Maleek Berry No forget – Adekunle Gold ft. Simi Come closer – Wizkid ft. Drake

Who should win: Ycee and Maleek Berry had one of the biggest- and best collaborations for the period under review. Would be nice to see them rewarded.

Who will win: We all love us some Wizkid and should his fans choose to come out in full force, no one else stands a chance.

Best Rap Single

A voting category for a single (released on-air) recording of a rap song.

You Rappers Should Fix Up Your Lives – MI Something Lite – Falz ft Ycee Link Up – Phyno ft. Burna boy, MI. Up to You – SDC ft Funbi Me Versus Me – Ice Prince

Who should win: Link Up had brilliant performances from all three players, especially Burna Boy’s torrid home run. If there’s any justice in Headies land, Link Up is the winner.

Who will win: MI is the marquee name but Falz and Ycee could have the most interested fans.

Next Rated

This category is a voting category for the most promising act in the year under review.

Maleek Berry Mayorkun Dice Ailes Johnny Drille Zoro

Who should win: For the most anticipated category- it comes with a car- we would like to see it go to Maleek Berry, the most rounded of all the nominees.

Who will win: From where we stand, it is looking like a Mayorkun victory. We are open to surprises though.

Best Pop Single

A category for the best pop single in year under review (by single individual or group).

Mad Over You – Runtown All Over – Tiwa Savage Yeba – Kiss Daniel Iskaba – Wande Coal and Dj Tunez If– Davido Fia – Davido

Who should win: Interesting and crowded category that represents some of the biggest hits of the period under review. 2017 was Davido’s year in terms of the prolificity of hit singles and either of If and Fia are credible winners, with If having a slight advantage.

Who will win: Should Davido succeed in splitting the votes of the fans, expect the prize to go to Runtown for his sub-genre spawning Mad Over You which melded both Ghanaian and Nigerian melodies. Yeba, All Over and Iskaba all suffer from the inadequacy of being huge but not nearly huge enough.

The post #Headies2018: Who should/will win? Our picks for the top voting categories (Part 1) appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

