Health Workers Begin Nationwide Strike Today — Nigeria Today

Health Workers Begin Nationwide Strike Today

Federal health workers under the aegis of the Joint Health Sector Unions says it will on Tuesday (today) embark on an indefinite strike following the failure of the Federal Government to implement the agreement it reached with health workers last year.

JOHESU said this in a statement signed by its National Chairman, Biobelemoye Josiah; and its National Secretary, Florence Ekpebor, on Monday.

The union recalled that it called off its nationwide strike on September 30, 2017 after signing the memorandum of terms of settlement which was to be implemented within five weeks after the date of suspension of the strike.

It noted that its main demands included an upward review of the Consolidated Health Salary Structure, employment of additional health workers, the implementation of court judgments and the upward review of the retirement age from 60 to 65.

JOHESU said it continued to remind the Federal Government of its promise and even gave a 30-day ultimatum which is expected to lapse on Tuesday (today).

The union said since the Federal Government seemed not to take health workers seriously, it had no choice but to embark on strike.

_______

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2018 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

The post Health Workers Begin Nationwide Strike Today appeared first on SIGNAL.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

