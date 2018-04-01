Health workers own up to mistreating patients - The Standard — Nigeria Today

Health workers own up to mistreating patients – The Standard



The Standard Health workers own up to mistreating patients

The Standard

Medical trainees should be made to sign a memorandum of understanding that will force them to put delivery of services above money. Participants at a forum to discuss the challenges facing the health sector said this would safeguard the profession …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

