 Heartbreaking Photo Of Little Boy Seen Hawking Mangoes By 10pm In Northern Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Heartbreaking Photo Of Little Boy Seen Hawking Mangoes By 10pm In Northern Nigeria

Posted on Apr 30, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

This is the heartbreaking photo of a young boy who was seen hawking mangoes at night in Northern Nigeria. A popular Facebook journalist, Ishaq Galadima, who is based in Kaduna shared the story of a little boy found around 10pm selling mangoes and crying in the process. When the boy was asked what the matter […]

The post Heartbreaking Photo Of Little Boy Seen Hawking Mangoes By 10pm In Northern Nigeria appeared first on Timeofgist.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.