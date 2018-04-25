 Heartbreaking Photo Of Sick Women Receiving Drip Under A Tree At A Public Health Center In Sokoto — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Heartbreaking Photo Of Sick Women Receiving Drip Under A Tree At A Public Health Center In Sokoto

Posted on Apr 25, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

In the heartbreaking photo which is trending on Twitter, some women are seen lying on the ground under a tree while receiving drips in public health centre in Sokoto State The photo was shared by a Twitter user @saratu_ibrahim who revealed that the pubic health centre is at Gade Local Government Area in Sokoto State. […]

The post Heartbreaking Photo Of Sick Women Receiving Drip Under A Tree At A Public Health Center In Sokoto appeared first on Timeofgist.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.