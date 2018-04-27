Heartland FC punished for fans' attack on referee - Pulse Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Heartland FC punished for fans’ attack on referee – Pulse Nigeria
|
Pulse Nigeria
|
Heartland FC punished for fans' attack on referee
Pulse Nigeria
Heartland FC NPFL club docked 3 points, to play behind-closed-doors at home stadium for fans' attack on referee. Heartland FC have been punished by the LMC following their fans attack on a referee. Published: 26 minutes ago; Steve Dede. Print; eMail …
Heartland fined N6.25 million over referee attack
LMC deduct three points from Heartland FC, fine club N6.25m for assault on match officials
LMC Fine MFM, Plateau United Over Misconduct
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!