 Heartland FC punished for fans' attack on referee - Pulse Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Heartland FC punished for fans’ attack on referee – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on Apr 27, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Pulse Nigeria

Heartland FC punished for fans' attack on referee
Pulse Nigeria
Heartland FC NPFL club docked 3 points, to play behind-closed-doors at home stadium for fans' attack on referee. Heartland FC have been punished by the LMC following their fans attack on a referee. Published: 26 minutes ago; Steve Dede. Print; eMail
Heartland fined N6.25 million over referee attackPremium Times
LMC deduct three points from Heartland FC, fine club N6.25m for assault on match officialsThe Eagle Online
LMC Fine MFM, Plateau United Over MisconductComplete Sports Nigeria
The Nation Newspaper –New Telegraph Newspaper
all 10 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.