Heavy Bill Board Falls On A Bus In Oshodi - Lagos, Killing 3 People On The Spot - Photos/Video — Nigeria Today

What a tragic moment at Oshodi, Lagos yesterday as at least 3 people lost their lives and scores injured when a massively cross-road heavy billboard fell on a car in Lagos State.

The accident occurred when a construction truck hit the billboard forcing it to fall on a passenger bus, Premium Times reports. The sad accident left about seven others with various degrees of injuries. The incident happened around Ilasa bus-stop, along the Oshodi-Apapa expressway, Lagos.

According to an eyewitness, the billboard fell when a construction truck working on the highway hit the electronic billboard forcing it to fall on the commercial bus. The general manager of Lagos emergency services, Adesina Tiamiyu, confirmed Wednesday afternoon.