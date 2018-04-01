 Governor of Russia's Kemerovo resigns over deadly mall fire - Nasdaq — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Governor of Russia’s Kemerovo resigns over deadly mall fire – Nasdaq

Posted on Apr 1, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Nasdaq

Governor of Russia's Kemerovo resigns over deadly mall fire
Nasdaq
MOSCOW, April 1 (Reuters) – The governor of Russia's Kemerovo region resigned on Sunday over a mall fire that killed more than 60 after a litany of violations in safety procedures left shoppers and children trapped inside the building. Aman Tuleyev, 73
World Briefs: Governor resigns over Russian mall fireThe Straits Times
Russian governor resigns after shopping centre blazeTelegraph.co.uk
Russian governor resigns over deadly mall blazeThe Nation
Daily Trust –Deutsche Welle –BloombergQuint –Daily Sabah
all 66 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.