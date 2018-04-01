Governor of Russia's Kemerovo resigns over deadly mall fire - Nasdaq — Nigeria Today

Governor of Russia’s Kemerovo resigns over deadly mall fire – Nasdaq
|
Nasdaq
|
Governor of Russia's Kemerovo resigns over deadly mall fire
Nasdaq
MOSCOW, April 1 (Reuters) – The governor of Russia's Kemerovo region resigned on Sunday over a mall fire that killed more than 60 after a litany of violations in safety procedures left shoppers and children trapped inside the building. Aman Tuleyev, 73 …
World Briefs: Governor resigns over Russian mall fire
Russian governor resigns after shopping centre blaze
Russian governor resigns over deadly mall blaze
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!