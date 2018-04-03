Heavy rainfall destroys Kwara Stadium - The Punch — Nigeria Today

Heavy rainfall destroys Kwara Stadium – The Punch



The Punch Heavy rainfall destroys Kwara Stadium

The Punch

A heavy rainfall on Tuesday evening, damaged a large portion of the Kwara Stadium Complex, Ilorin, the News Agency of Nigeria reports. The Stadium Manager, Mr Wale Obalola, told NAN that it was the grace of God that averted the loss of lives during the …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

