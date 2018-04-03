 Heavy rainfall destroys Kwara Stadium - The Punch — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Heavy rainfall destroys Kwara Stadium – The Punch

Posted on Apr 3, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


The Punch

Heavy rainfall destroys Kwara Stadium
The Punch
A heavy rainfall on Tuesday evening, damaged a large portion of the Kwara Stadium Complex, Ilorin, the News Agency of Nigeria reports. The Stadium Manager, Mr Wale Obalola, told NAN that it was the grace of God that averted the loss of lives during the

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.