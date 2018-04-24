Heavy rains, landslides kill 18 in Rwanda: government - Yahoo News — Nigeria Today

Heavy rains, landslides kill 18 in Rwanda: government – Yahoo News
KT Press
Heavy rains, landslides kill 18 in Rwanda: government
Yahoo News
KIGALI (Reuters) – Eighteen people died overnight on Monday when heavy rains ripped through several parts of Rwanda, causing landslides, the government said. The East African nation, dubbed a country of a thousand hills, has recently been affected by …
19 Die in Monday Night Downpour
Disasters caused by heavy rains claim 18 lives in Rwanda
