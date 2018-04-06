HeBNaija 2018 Day 67: The Evolving Relationship Of Tobi And Alex — Nigeria Today

HeBNaija 2018 Day 67: The Evolving Relationship Of Tobi And Alex

Busy as they were with their early partners at the time Cee-C and Leo, Alex and Tobi seem to have found a stern ally in each other at a much later stage of the season than other #bbnaija Housemates.

After Biggie decided to reshuffle the pairs, Tobi left Cee-C to end up reluctantly paired with Alex who had unpaired with Leo. Theirs wasn’t immediately a smooth relation as Tobi seemed to think very little about Alex whom he saw as a child, a criticism not a few of the other #bbnaija housemates have also bestowed on him.

Alex on the other hand though never uncomfortable, also seemed uncertain of where she stood with him. To be fair, Tobi stood no chance as Alex’s combined frankness and perceptiveness was something he couldnt avoid.

Not long after, Alex’s attributes jumped out at Tobi and ultimately melted his hardened hearts like snow under the sun. Add to it Alex’s inclination for frequent physical touch in all her interactions, and that saw any resistance Tobi may have tried to put up instantly mollified.

Gradually Alex and Tobi warmed up to each other as Alex seem to offer a much welcome breather to Tobi who had borne the brunt of Cee-C’s hot and fiery temper. As Alex’s light-heartedness lifted Tobi’s spirits, he went as far as making it clear to Cee-C that his interest in her had totally died.

He has kept his distances since from Cee-C, and fell back on Alex which allowed for a solid brotherhood bond to form between them.

As for Alex, her connection with Tobi only grew stronger after Leo’s departure. She seemed to have found in Tobi a brotherly figure, someone with whom she can be silly with and share a good gossip with. Together Tobi and Alex have let their inner child take over from all the ongoing Double Wahala in the #bbnaija house.

Since birds of a feather flock together, they were always the first on the #BBNaija Saturday night dancefloor and the last ones to leave. When things become too quiet in the #bbnaija House, they poke each other to keep the gist going.

If anything, the chemistry between Tobi and Alex has definitely spiced things up. What do you think?

