Hector Bellerin Calls Out 'Click Baiters' Following Reports of a Training Ground Bust Up - Sports Illustrated — Nigeria Today

Hector Bellerin Calls Out ‘Click Baiters’ Following Reports of a Training Ground Bust Up – Sports Illustrated
|
Sports Illustrated
|
Hector Bellerin Calls Out 'Click Baiters' Following Reports of a Training Ground Bust Up
Sports Illustrated
Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin has responded angrily to reports of him and Alexandre Lacazette having a training ground bust up. The Daily Mail published a story reporting that the pair had squared up to each other in a heated row during training on …
Arsenal's Bellerin slams Daily Mail as 'click baiters'
Arsenal stars Alexandre Lacazette and Hector Bellerin appear to square up in training… but not all is what it seems
Report: Arsenal Duo Clash In Training
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!