Hector Bellerin Hints At Arsenal Stay After Requesting For New Jersey Number — Nigeria Today

Hector Bellerin Hints At Arsenal Stay After Requesting For New Jersey Number

Hector Bellerin has made the clearest indication yet that he has no plans to leave Arsenal after revealing he has asked to wear the number two shirt next season.

Despite signing a new Gunners contract last season which runs until 2023, the Spaniard has been consistently linked with a departure from the Emirates Stadium.

Bellerin’s agent revealed last month that, though there is always interest in the 23-year-old, no offers have been made, and that the defender is happy in North London.

The Spain international has worn the number 24 since breaking into Arsenal’s first team in 2015 but now has his sights set on the shirt previously worn by Mathieu Debuchy.

In an interview on the club’s official YouTube page, Bellerin said: “In the summer, I’m going to ask for the number two shirt. I’ve already spoken to Vic [Akers, kit man], he knows.”

Hector Bellerin has been a mainstay in the Arsenal side this season, making 42 appearances in all competitions.

