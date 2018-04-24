 “Help! Kogi Govt. Wants To Kill Dino Melaye” – Dino’s Aide Tells Full Story — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

“Help! Kogi Govt. Wants To Kill Dino Melaye” – Dino’s Aide Tells Full Story

Posted on Apr 24, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

Kogi Govt. Want To Kill Dino Melaye - Aide

Kogi Govt. Want To Kill Dino Melaye – Aide. Media Aide to Dino Melaye, Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District has come out to seek help for his boss after accusing the Kogi State Government of plot to Kill him. Read Statement below. Senator Dino Melaye has released a statement on his arrest today by …

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This super post – “Help! Kogi Govt. Wants To Kill Dino Melaye” – Dino’s Aide Tells Full Story appeared first on MYNAIJAINFO. Read Full Post >> myNAIJAinfo!.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from myNAIJAinfo!. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.