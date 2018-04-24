“Help! Kogi Govt. Wants To Kill Dino Melaye” – Dino’s Aide Tells Full Story — Nigeria Today

“Help! Kogi Govt. Wants To Kill Dino Melaye” – Dino’s Aide Tells Full Story

Kogi Govt. Want To Kill Dino Melaye – Aide. Media Aide to Dino Melaye, Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District has come out to seek help for his boss after accusing the Kogi State Government of plot to Kill him. Read Statement below. Senator Dino Melaye has released a statement on his arrest today by …

This super post – “Help! Kogi Govt. Wants To Kill Dino Melaye” – Dino’s Aide Tells Full Story appeared first on MYNAIJAINFO. Read Full Post >> myNAIJAinfo!.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from myNAIJAinfo!. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

