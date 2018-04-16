 Henry Onyekuru resumes full training with Anderlecht - TODAY.NG — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Henry Onyekuru resumes full training with Anderlecht – TODAY.NG

Posted on Apr 16, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


TODAY.NG

Henry Onyekuru resumes full training with Anderlecht
TODAY.NG
Henry Onyekuru resumed full training with Belgian champions Anderlecht today with his top target being to feature at the World Cup with Nigeria in June. Onyekuru suffered a long-term knee injury last year, but he has now fully recovered without having

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.