Herdsmen: Al-Makura rejects call for anti-open grazing law in Nasarawa — Nigeria Today

Herdsmen: Al-Makura rejects call for anti-open grazing law in Nasarawa
Governor Umaru Tanko Almakura of Nasarawa State has declared that his government has no plans to enact anti-grazing law. He, however, assured that efforts would be put in place towards ensuring lasting peace between herders and farmers in the state. Almakura disclosed this when he received the participants of Defense Intelligence College at the government […]
Herdsmen: Al-Makura rejects call for anti-open grazing law in Nasarawa
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!